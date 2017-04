Sound Maze



Posted on April 3, 2017

For this interactive musical and sound event, more than a dozen newly invented instruments and “sound sculptures” were created and built by Bay Area composer Paul Dresher in collaboration with Alex Vittum and Daniel Schmidt. Participants of all ages are encouraged to engage with the instruments.

April 8–9. Vanderhoef Studio Theater, Mondavi Center, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis;

(530)-754-2787:

mondaviarts.org