'So Watt!'



Posted on April 24, 2017

“So Watt! An Illuminating Look at the Artwork of SMUD Employees and Their Families” features a variety of media, including photography, colored pencil, printmaking, watercolor, acrylic and oil painting. The gallery is a partnership between SMUD and the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission.

Through May 10. SMUD Customer Service Center, 6301 S St.;

(916) 808-3992;

smud.org