Say Cheese



Posted on April 7, 2017

The iconic grilled cheese sandwich gets its very own food festival this month. The Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival (April 8–9) will conclude in a daylong extravaganza at Southside Park, with local restaurants serving up artisan grilled cheese bites. Expect crazy flavor profiles, says festival participant Sara Arbabian, owner of The Rind. “We want to wow people’s palates,” she says.

sacgrilledcheese.com