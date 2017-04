Release the Hounds: An Evening with Aoife O'Donnovan, Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge



Posted on April 14, 2017

Folk singer songwriter O’Donovan performs an acoustic set, followed by jazz/bluegrass guitar duo Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, and concluding with all three musicians on stage.

$12.50–$49. April 23.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, UC Davis campus, 530-754-2787,

mondaviarts.org