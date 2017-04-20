Poetry and Moor

by Willie Clark

Posted on April 20, 2017

SACRAMENTO HAS A NEW POET LAUREATE. Indigo Moor isn’t only a poet, however. He also plays upright bass, spent 21 years at Intel as an engineer and served a 10-year stint in the Navy. Moor was initially a bit intimidated by the position—he worried that after he revealed his background and plans, there might be some buyer’s remorse. Needless to say, that didn’t happen.

“I felt it was daunting, but now I feel like this is going to work,” Moor says. “I think it’s a good pairing.”

As part of his two-year appointment, Moor wants to put together programs that will have wide appeal to varying audiences. He mentions working with the Crocker Art Museum and other museums, as well as collaborating with musicians, artists and even school kids. In February, Moor’s inaugural reading event included San Francisco author Daniel Handler, known for the “Series of Unfortunate Events” books Handler penned under the pseudonym Lemony Snicket.

Moor praises Sacramento’s diversity—especially in light of the current political climate—and therein sees an opportunity. “We’re a beautiful community of beautiful, diverse people who are in a position to move in positive directions,” Moor says. “And I look forward to being a part of that.”

Learn more about Moor at indigomoor.org.