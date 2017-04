Mamma Mia



Posted on March 30, 2017

One of the most successful musicals in history, Mamma Mia is set to the music of ABBA, and has a plot that revolves around a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father—one of three men from her mother’s past—on the eve of her wedding.

April 7–9. $49–$89. Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 608-0668;

harriscenter.net