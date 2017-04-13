Howlin' on the Parkway



Posted on April 13, 2017

Take your pup on a 2-mile stroll along American River Parkway trails, then enjoy food trucks, pet vendors, costume contests and pet adoptions to raise funds for Pups in the Park’s Mutt Mitt waste removal bags, which are placed along the parkway to prevent pet waste from damaging the ecosystem. American River Parkway Foundation hosts.

April 22.

Registration $25. William B. Pond Park, 5700 Arden Way, Carmichael, 486-2773,

arpf.org