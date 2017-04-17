Her Favorite Things

by Marybeth Bizjak

Posted on April 17, 2017

Sacramento Fashion Blogger Chrisa Pappas Sioukas knew she was making an impact when she learned that someone overseas ordered a $14,000 Gucci dress after seeing it on her blog. Pappas Sioukas started the blog, Chrisa’s Cut (chrisascut.com), last year as an outlet for her love of designer fashion. She shops all over the world—London, Paris, Greece, New York, San Francisco, LA—and recently returned from Paris Fashion Week, where she took in shows at Chanel, Valentino, Andrew Gn and others. “It’s fun to wear runway looks in real life,” says Pappas Sioukas. Here, she shares a few of her favorite things.

Jeans “Mother jeans, because they’re stretchy.” She likes high-waisted jeans to wear with crop tops, and skinny jeans because they work with heels or flats.

Day look Before 10 a.m., she favors Lululemon workout clothes and sneakers. For work, she dons black trousers, white shirt, “some sort of blazer” and flats. “Gucci has a new mule that comes in all kinds of colors, patterns and embroidery. They’re comfortable and trendy.”

Black jacket Chanel. “You just can’t go wrong. It goes with everything.” (Can’t afford Chanel? “Alice + Olivia is a really great brand.”)

White shirt Dsquared

Black trousers Phillip Lim. “I’ve had them for years.”

Day dress “I think they’re supereasy. In summertime, I love Ulla Johnson. And Zimmermann. They make supercute pieces.”

Outfit Valentino fringed cape with gold studs and matching skirt. “I wore it to the San Francisco Symphony opening. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful set.”

Bag “I’ve always loved having the latest It bag. Right now, it’s anything Gucci. It’s got lots of crazy embroidery, patches, evil eyes—really fun.”

Designers Her top three: Valentino, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. “Vuitton because it’s edgy, Chanel because it’s classic and Valentino because it’s ethereal. With those three, I get every look I want.”

Shoes Christian Louboutin, Chanel and Brunello Cucinelli. “I like comfortable shoes. I’ll wear a heel, but not sky-high heels.”

Jewelry A pair of evil-eye bracelets by Lorraine Schwartz. “It’s very Greek.”

Makeup During the day, she goes makeup free, wearing only sun block and clear lip gloss. For nighttime events, she wears Kevyn Aucoin.

Sun block SkinCeuticals

Online retailers Shopbop, Forward by Elyse Walker

Local boutique Madam Butterfly

Jewelry store Hamilton Jewelers

Exercise Spin class at Arden Hills

Hairstylist Heath Hamilton at Mosaic Salon

Dry cleaner Rytina Fine Cleaners