Growing Theater Company

by Gina Gangursky

Posted on March 27, 2017

Sacramento’s Theater One has been entertaining audiences with sometimes humorous, sometimes provocative, but always heartfelt productions since 1961. Drawing on talent from across the region, the Arden-Arcade theater company is growing in scope and budget. At the helm are David Paul, chair, and Susan Madden, co-chair. Madden offers a glimpse into the workings of Theater One.

How did Theater One get started?Theater One is an outreach program of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento. It was started by Shirley Hewitt and Roberta “Bobby” Stewart, members of the congregation, using members of the congregation as actors.

What kinds of shows do you produce? We produce three main-stage shows (dramas like “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” to comedies like “The Odd Couple”) and two plays for children each year. We are excited to be producing “Company” as our first musical.

Do you have a vision for what the theater company can become on the regional scene?In the last five years or so, we opened the theater to community actors. We belong to the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance and are becoming well known. We hold open auditions for our shows. We hope to continue to increase our impact on the local theater scene.

Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” plays through April 2.

Tickets are $13–$15. 2425 Sierra Blvd.;

theaterone.org