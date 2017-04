Etienne Charles: Creole Soul



Posted on April 17, 2017

The Trinidad-born, Juilliard-trained trumpeter and professor of jazz studies is hailed for his lyricism and improvisational ebullience as he explores calypso, Afro-Caribbean and New Orleans jazz roots.

$23–$47; April 26-29.

Mondavi Center’s Vanderhoef Studio Theatre, UC Davis campus,

530-754-2787,

mondaviarts.org