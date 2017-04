Christina Pazsitzky



Posted on April 18, 2017

Los Angeles-based comedian Christina Pazsitzky comes to Punch Line Sacramento. Pazsitzky, known for Your Mom’s House, a top-rated comedy podcast on iTunes that she produces with her husband, Tom Segura, has been a writer on the Chelsea Lately show and much more.

April 28–29. $20.

2100 Arden Way; (916) 925-5500;

punchlinesac.com