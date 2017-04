Chance the Rapper



Posted on April 18, 2017

The rap superstar from Chicago comes to Sacramento during Spring Tour 2017, his first arena-headlining tour. He recently took home Grammy Awards for best new artist of 2016, along with best rap performance (“No Problem,”) and best rap album (“Coloring Book”).

April 27. $39.50–$54.50.

Golden 1 Center; (916) 928-6900;

golden1center.com