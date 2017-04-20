Bowled Over

by Catherine Warmerdam

Posted on April 20, 2017

METRO KITCHEN + DRINKERY got its start making cold-pressed juices, but lately its salads have been generating all the buzz. The kitchen team at Metro’s casual eatery in the WAL building turns out what could be Sacramento’s most gorgeous salad bowls: still-life works of culinary artistry that happen to be as delicious as they are nutritious. Salads at the “plant-centric, omnivore-friendly” restaurant might contain a dozen or more types of produce from six or eight local farms, says Lisa Musilli Johnson, who owns Metro with her husband, Keith, the executive chef.

Musilli Johnson has seen a flow of converts to Metro’s style of clean eating since opening in 2015. “We know there are people who are looking for healthy, well-balanced meals, and they are finding us,” she says. “But what’s so exciting is when people maybe were looking for a burger and fries and then they come here and are happily surprised to find something so delicious and satisfying.”

1104 R St.; (916) 346-4610; metrojuicecompany.com