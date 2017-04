An Evening With Marc Cohn



Posted on April 19, 2017

Marc Cohn, the soulful Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter known for “Walking in Memphis” and “True Companion,” comes to Folsom on the 25th anniversary of his eponymous debut album.

April 30. $31–$51. Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 608-6888;

harriscenter.net